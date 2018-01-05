A Nigerian schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram has been found almost four years since the extremist militant group’s mass kidnapping from a boarding school in Borno state’s Chibok.

Salomi Pogu was found in near Pulka village in Borno with another young woman and her child, according to a statement from Nigerian military official, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu. the Associated Press reports.

Her name was on a government list of girls who were kidnapped in the town of Chibok, the Associated Press reports.

In April 2014, Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from the Chibok Government Secondary School. The kidnapping sparked international outcry, launching the #BringBackOurGirls campaign and drawing attention to the thousands held captive by the militant group, which is based in northeastern Nigeria.

While 82 girls were freed last year and others have managed to escape on their own, more than 100 girls remain captive.

Many of the girls were raped, forced to marry militant fighters, and had children, according to testimonies from those who have escaped.

Madu Usman, a Chibok community leader, expressed happiness over the rescue of Pogu, but said efforts must continue to liberate all those still in captivity.

Boko Haram, which means “Western education is forbidden,” launched an insurgency in 2009 to establish an Islamic state in northern Nigeria. The group has been blamed for tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people as it wages a campaign using suicide bombings, gun attacks and abductions.