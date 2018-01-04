Roy Moore Accuser Leigh Corfman Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Him
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on Dec. 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.
Joe Raedle—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:46 PM EST

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

Leigh Corfman filed the lawsuit Thursday. The suit says Moore and his campaign defamed her and made false statements as they denied the accusations in the midst of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Corfman says Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 and then “called me a liar and immoral when I publicly disclosed his misconduct.”

Corfman says she was 14 when Moore, then a prosecutor in his 30s, touched her during an encounter. Moore has denied the allegations. Corfman was one of several women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers.

The lawsuit asks Moore to publicly apologize.

