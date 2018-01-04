A Man Robbed a Bank and Then Bought His Fiancée an Engagement Ring, Police Say

By Associated Press
5:00 PM EST

(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen has been charged with robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Trenton on Dec. 16.

Police say records show that Pedersen spent $4,500 on an engagement ring less than an hour after the robbery and presented it the next day.

A Trenton police detective said in court Wednesday the robbery netted $8,800.

Police say Pedersen became a suspect after a man wearing an identical hat robbed a Butler County bank six days later.

Pedersen has denied robbing any banks, but told police that surveillance photos of the robber look like him.

Pedersen’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

