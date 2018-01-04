Michael Wolff’s explosive new book about the Donald Trump White House will be published four days early because it is in such high demand, the book’s publisher confirmed on Thursday.

The book, “Fire and Fury,” was originally slated for publication January 9. Instead, it will be published Friday, January 5.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of “Fire and Fury,” by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9,” Henry Holt & Co publishing wrote in an e-mail to TIME.

The parts of the book that have been publicized so far, through excerpts and those who had obtained advanced copies, have contained explosive allegations about the President and his family members, particularly from former Chief White House Strategist and campaign executive Steve Bannon, who called Donald Trump Jr.’s summer 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney “treasonous.” In response, Trump issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday publicly breaking with Bannon, and his attorney filed a cease and desist letter alleging Bannon broke a confidentiality agreement with his comments.