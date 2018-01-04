(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has made his first appearance in the White House briefing room — but on video.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played a brief recorded video of Trump reading a statement about the tax cut bill he signed into law before Christmas.

Trump’s video appearance came the day after details from a forthcoming book painted an unflattering portrait of Trump and his administration. The Oval Office is a short walk from the briefing room, but the video appearance allowed Trump to deliver a message without having to face questions about the book and other topics.

Trump says in the video that the tax-cut legislation is already delivering major economic gains. The president says various companies have announced bonuses or higher minimum wages for their employees as a result of the law.