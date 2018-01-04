Winter Storm Grayson Looks Absolutely Massive From Space

Winter Storm Grayson can be seen wreaking havoc along the East Coast with heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. But it looks even worse from space.

Footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Grayson quickly developing via the agency’s GOES-East satellite. In a tweet, the NOAA shared satellite imagery of the bomb cyclone strengthening as the sun rose Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Grayson has much of the East Coast covered in snow, even southern states including North and South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the Weather Channel reported.

Heavy snow is expected to continue over the Northeast through Friday morning, tapering off to lighter snow by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.