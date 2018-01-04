With Winter Storm Grayson sending snow, wind and arctic temperatures up and down the East Coast this week, travelers are facing delays and cancelations at some of the country’s largest airports.

More than 3,300 flights traveling into, within or out of the U.S. have been canceled Thursday, according to FlightAware, while another 1,100 have been delayed. That’s on top of the roughly 650 that were canceled and the 5,600 that were delayed on Wednesday, according to the site. Travel headaches are particularly severe Thursday in New York and Boston, according to the site’s MiseryMap.

If you’re among the unlucky travelers dealing with cancelations, here’s what to do.

American Airlines

If you were scheduled to travel to or from 18 weather-affected airports on Thursday, Jan. 4, or Friday, Jan. 5, you’re eligible for waived trip change fees. Flights must have been booked before Jan. 2, and must be rescheduled to depart by Jan. 8. Passengers must select the same ticket class and travel between the same cities – or pay the difference. See the details here.

Delta

Delta is granting travel waivers for flights scheduled to depart from or arrive in 12 northeast U.S. airports between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6. To avoid change fees and fare differences, passengers must book new fights departing by Jan. 9; for travel occurring beyond that date, change fees will be waived but fare differences will apply. Read more here.

Jet Blue

Jet Blue will waive change and cancelation fees and fare differences for customers scheduled to fly to or from 15 airports in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania on Jan. 4 or Jan. 5. Travel must have been booked prior to Jan. 3 and must be rescheduled by Jan. 10. Find more information here.

Southwest

Customers holding tickets for Jan. 4 or Jan. 5 travel involving nine U.S. airports in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey may rebook without change fees within 14 days of the original travel date. Just make sure your new reservation is for the same class as your first ticket. See more details here.

United

Waivers are in effect for travel to or from 14 airports located in the northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada. Flights must have been scheduled for Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, and must be rebooked to depart by Jan. 8. Travelers must book flights between the same two cities specified on the original reservation and fly in the same class as previously booked. Learn more here.