Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has already given us one of the most beautiful love stories to hit the silver screen, he’s continuing to bless us all with his latest offering: a series of epic, bourbon-fueled live-tweets of his first viewing of the beloved rom-com, Notting Hill.

The Oscar-winning director was on a flight when he discovered that his seat mate was watching Notting Hill, a film so engrossing that he began watching it over her shoulder and live-tweeting his reactions to seeing it for the first time, with plenty of commentary about not only the technical aspects of the film, but also the emotional aspect of it.

Because Jenkins was watching his seat mate’s film, he didn’t have the audio to always know exactly what was happening, but thankfully, Twitter stepped in to fill him in on any plot lines he might have missed.

Because of his unique viewing situation, Jenkins picked up on plenty of details that the average viewer may have missed — although he chose to attribute this to his drink of choice at the time, Woodford Reserve. Many of his points are questions for the ages: why is Hugh Grant shaving when there’s obviously no need? How has gentrification affected the quality of life for most people? Jenkins is asking the hard-hitting questions.

By the end of the film, Jenkins (and anyone following his live-tweets) was definitely in his feelings.

Despite Jenkins’ worry that his live-tweets might embarrass him later, he definitely won the hearts of the Internet (and plenty of celebs) with his earnest discovery of the joys of Notting Hill.