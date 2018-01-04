Police are investigating the death of a student at California State University, Fresno who was rushed to the hospital Wednesday from a fraternity house.

Police responded to a call at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house on Wednesday afternoon. The student, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, the university said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic news, and our hearts are broken for the student’s family and friends,” University President Joseph Castro said in the statement on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Delta Sigma Phi national organization said the student was a friend of a fraternity member.

“While the investigation continues, it is important to note that this was not connected to any chapter event and occurred during the school’s winter break,” the national fraternity said in a statement. “Our primary focus remains on supporting the family and friends of this young man during this difficult time, and we will continue to work closely with the university and law enforcement during its review.”

The Fresno Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fraternity-related deaths shook several universities last year, prompting many schools to suspend Greek life in an effort to combat hazing and dangerous drinking.

