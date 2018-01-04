12 Killed and Hundreds Injured in South Africa Train, Truck Collision

South Africa’s transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told journalists on Thursday that the truck driver was “taking chances” when he tried to cross the railway tracks ahead of the oncoming train in Free State province.

Maswanganyi says an investigation is ongoing.

Video shows part of the train in flames after the collision, and some passengers were seen walking with their luggage through high grass from the wreck to a nearby road.