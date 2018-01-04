Girls Can Change the World—But We Have to Invest in Them First

IDEAS Malala Yousafzai is an education activist from Pakistan.



This summer I met Najlaa, a Yazidi teenager in Iraq. At 14, her parents took her out of school and told her she would be married. On her wedding day, Najlaa ran away–in her wedding dress. She wasn’t ready to give up on her education and dreams of becoming a journalist. When she was 16, ISIS invaded her village and forced her to flee again. Today she lives as an internally displaced person in Kurdistan and walks more than an hour to school each day. Girls like Najlaa inspire my work.

Worldwide, 130 million girls are out of school. At the United Nations two years ago, leaders committed to ensuring every girl receives 12 years of education by 2030, but contributions from donor countries have either stalled or declined. None of the nine biggest countries in Africa, Latin America and developing Asia have increased their education budgets. Some days are hard–but I refuse to believe the world will always be as it is. Progress is happening.

At the Malala Fund, we are investing in educators in developing countries. These advocates understand the challenges girls face in their communities–child marriage, poverty, conflicts and wars–and are best placed to develop solutions. In Afghanistan, they are recruiting female teachers to work in rural schools. In Nigeria, they are running mentorship clubs to help girls resist family pressure to drop out and marry as young as 13 years old. In Lebanon, they are developing e-learning programs to teach STEM skills to Syrian refugee girls. I believe we can see every girl in school in my lifetime. I believe in girls like Najlaa, who are leading the fight for themselves and their sisters. I believe in the millions of people who support our movement.

Earlier this year, someone asked me, “After everything you’ve been through and everything you’ve seen, how do you keep from being hopeless?” After talking for a moment about all the things to be grateful for in my own life, I said, “I think it’s pointless to be hopeless. If you are hopeless, you waste your present and your future.” If we want a brighter future–for them and for ourselves–we must invest in girls today.

Yousafzai, founder of the Malala Fund, is the author of Malala’s Magic Pencil

This appears in the January 15, 2018 issue of TIME.