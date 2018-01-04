Actor Paul Sorvino lashed out on Tuesday after he was asked how he felt about allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed his daughter Mira Sorvino.

“He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a bitch,” Sorvino told TMZ. “Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf—-r. Real simple.”

“If I had known it, he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

The Goodfellas actor was unaware of the alleged harassment until Mira was interviewed by the New Yorker, reports CBS News.

In Mira Sorvino’s disclosure to the New Yorker last October, the actress accused Harvey Weinstein of making her uncomfortable at the Toronto International Film Festival in Sept. 1995, massaging her shoulders and “chasing” her around. Some week later, Weinstein allegedly showed up to her door after midnight, leaving only after Mira said a male friend was on the way.

She remained concerned that the episode affected her career. In a December interview, director Peter Jackson said he was told to blacklist Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in casting for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films.

“I recall Miramax [Weinstein’s studio] telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” Jackson said of the actresses. “I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

Mira Sorvino tweeted that she “burst out crying” after reading the interview with Jackson.

“This pig will get his comeuppance,” Paul Sorvino said to TMZ. “The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail.”

