Winter Storm Eleanor Leaves at Least 3 Dead in Europe

Winter storm Eleanor reached Europe on Wednesday, bringing heavy winds and flooding and leaving at least three people dead.

The storm battered France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands on Wednesday, after hitting the U.K., where thousands of homes are still without power and winds reached 100 miles per hour, according to the BBC.

A skier in the French Alps died after being hit by a falling tree, the New York Times reported. Two people died on the northern coast of Spain after being swept away by a wave, according to the BBC. And several people were injured after winds blew a train off its tracks in Switzerland.

About 200,000 households in France lost electricity as a result of the storm, the Associated Press reported, while strong winds caused flight delays at major airports in Paris and Amsterdam.