Secret Service Building at Bill and Hillary Clinton's New York Home Catches Fire
The house of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, in Chappaqua, New York
Mike Segar—Reuters
By Associated Press
5:02 PM EST

(CHAPPAQUA, N.Y.) — Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.

New Castle Police say a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP’-uh-kwah). The fire was out by 3:15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence.

He said the Clintons were not home at the time and “all is OK!”

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

