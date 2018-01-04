Winter Storm Grayson, the blizzard that’s creating dangerous travel conditions along the East Coast, has already caused airlines and airports to consider flight cancellations this week. Leaving a trail of snow from Florida up to New England, which will see historic winter weather, the “bomb cyclone” has affected flight statuses for travelers departing from, heading to, and even just passing through Atlantic coast airports.

Worried about your flight? Here’s the current status of the major East Coast airports, updated regularly. And if you’re wondering how Grayson is messing with travel in general, look at FlightAware’s “Misery Map”, which can tell you exactly which airports are feeling burned by Winter 2018’s first big snowstorm.

Atlanta — Hartsfield Jackson International Airport

A blizzard couldn’t come at a worse time for Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, which was crippled by a power outage in mid-December and is trying to find its stride in 2018. A major hub billed as the world’s busiest airport, Hatsfield Jackson knows how to handle ice and snow, but it can’t control the conditions at the airports where its planes land or take off from.

The airport has made no announcements regarding the winter weather, so your best bet for confirming your travel is to look at the airport’s flight information overview.

Baltimore — Baltimore/Washington International Airport

The latest update from Baltimore/Washington International, via the airport’s Twitter account is that “conditions are normal” as of early Wednesday afternoon. However, the account also retweeted this message from Southwest Airlines, so expect possible delays:

Boston — Logan International Airport

A smattering of cancellations and delays have begun to pop up on the board at Logan International Airport, including flights from American, JetBlue and United. Boston knows how to run a snowplow, but this storm might hit harder than the Olde Towne can handle. Check your flight status before your car hits the Ted Williams Tunnel, or you may get stuck.

Charlotte, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport

So far, so good for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with minimal cancellations on arrivals. But departures are another story, with many American Airlines flights getting cancelled. (Others simply say “scheduled” on Flight View, which means they could be delayed or canceled later.) The airport’s flight information page directs travelers to the airlines for more information, and that’s good advice — you can find the carriers’ phone numbers if you click through to the link. The airport does have some good new news for the military, however:

Columbia, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport

South Carolina’s Columbia Metropolitan Airport is sitting outside of Winter Storm Grayson’s path, which might help travelers looking to use the runways here. Primarily serviced by American, Delta and United, the airport isn’t currently listing any delays or cancellations. But the best place to look — other than the airlines’ websites — is the airport’s flight information page.

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport

Northern Florida isn’t used to snow, which may be why Winter Storm Grayson has thrown Jacksonville International Airport for a bit of a loop. Airlines including Southwest and American got ahead of the weather announcing cancellations Tuesday. Currently the airport’s flight information page is showing a mix of canceled and on-time flights. But things are looking better for tomorrow, the airport said via Twitter:

Miami International Airport

Delays and cancellations are plaguing flights to and from Miami International Airport — but only on trips that are going up or down the East Coast. Otherwise flights seem to be operating as usual from the busy international airport — especially if you’re flying someplace warm. But heed the airport’s warning tweet below. To know for sure if your flight has hit a hiccup, plug your travel information into the airport’s real-time flight tracker.

New York — John F. Kennedy International Airport

More than 70 airlines run through John F. Kennedy International Airport, so even on its best day there are going to be delays. The best way to get the status for a flight in the busy New York City hub is to contact the airline directly. Here is a list of all the JFK airlines, along with their phone numbers. In particular, the JFK airport Twitter account pointed out this message from Alaska Airlines, which has a link to some useful travel delay information.

JFK in its most recent Twitter update urged travelers to check directly with airlines, as 20% of its flights have been canceled.

New York — LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport is bracing for the first major snowstorm of 2018. Like JFK, the airport is recommending that travelers check for statuses with the airlines, but — spoiler alert — the news isn’t good for most people using the airport Thursday. Here’s the most recent update from LaGuardia’s Twitter account:

FlightAware has good, up-to-date information on LaGuardia’s delays and cancellations.

Newark, N.J. — Newark Liberty International Airport

Similar to LaGuardia and JFK, Newark Liberty International Airport is waiting and watching for what the weather will bring to the New York City metropolitan area. In its most recent update, Newark posted the same message as JFK, urging travelers to check directly with airlines, as 70% of its flights have been canceled.

Philadelphia International Airport

This isn’t the first snow storm to hit Philadelphia International Airport, and it won’t be the last. As it waits to see how difficult the conditions are, the airport advises travelers to check with their airlines for delays or cancelations.

Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport is currently seeing a mix of delays, cancelations, and on-time flights, but that may not be entirely related to Winter Storm Grayson. Steel City can shrug off snow with the best of them, but this airport isn’t particularly active on social media. If you’re flying out of Pittsburgh, check with your airline first.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport

The plows are gassed and ready at Raleigh-Durham International Airport — at least that’s the message they are telling travelers via their Twitter account:

As reassuring as that may be, it doesn’t provide much practical advice. To make sure you’re not going to be stuck at the gate watching a snowy runway, check your flight status before you pull up to the terminal.

Richmond, Va. — Richmond International Airport

They are feeling the pinch of the winter weather at Richmond International Airport in anticipation of snowy and icy weather Thursday. Here’s the most recent Tweet from the airport:

If you’re flying into or out of Richmond, a smart travel tip is looking up your airline information before you roll your luggage out the door.

Savannah, Ga. — Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Getting punished by wintry weather, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has closed as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The airport says several Thursday flights have already been cancelled and the airport will return to normal when runway conditions permit.

Tampa, Fla. — Tampa International Airport

There’s a mix of on-time, delayed, and cancelled flights on the board at Tampa International Airport, which is seeing most of its delays based upon the availability of planes come into land from snow-struck locations.

For the most up-to-date information in Tampa, search for your flight on the airport’s flight status page.

Washington — Dulles International Airport

They’re having a bit of fun at the Dulles International Airport — at least on their Twitter account:

Yes, yes, we know, winter is coming. But an update on the runways would be much more helpful. Lacking for any better information, you should go to the airport’s arrival and departure status page and plug in your information. According to FlightAware, there are already 63 canceled flights out of Dulles Thursday at time of writing.

Washington — Ronald Reagan National Airport

Not to be outdone by Dulles, Ronald Reagan National Airport is also having a bit of fun with it’s Twitter account:

Hopefully this winter weather won’t last too long — that would be terrible for the 75 Thursday flights currently canceled at this airport. To find out if yours is one of the ones effected, plug in your travel information at the airport’s flight status page.