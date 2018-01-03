Lest you let Ryan Reynolds‘ status as one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs fool you, rest assured that even the Deadpool star had a typical awkward stage while he was growing up.

In a Instagram post welcoming the new year, Reynolds shared a photo of himself in his youth, where he sported a striped polo and more prominently, a floppy bowl-cut hairstyle in a brassy bleach blonde hue, a dated look that was compared by many of Reynolds’ followers, to Saved by the Bell‘s inimitable Zack Morris.

Reynolds, however, exercised a healthy sense of humor about it, noting wryly in his caption that he “used to style my hair with a blowtorch.”

Further proof that sometimes even the most awkward of ducklings can become beautiful swans. See Reynolds’ original post below.