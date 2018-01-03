True Detective has finally found Mahershala Ali’s partner for season 3.

Stephen Dorff (Blade, World Trade Center) has been cast to play an Arkansas State Investigator in the next edition of the HBO anthology drama.

Dorff will play Roland West who — along with Ali’s character Wayne Hays — has his life and career influenced over three decades by a baffling crime. The drama also stars a previously announced Carmen Ejogo (Selma) as Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children.

The upcoming installment is set in the Ozarks with a story described by HBO as about a “macabre crime… and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Original showrunner Nic Pizzolatto will be the sole writer of the series (with the exception of episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch, who was brought on board to help Pizzolatto shape the season). Pizzolatto will also direct along with Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room), a newcomer to the franchise.

There is no episode count or premiere date yet.

