Somebody Stole a $1.3 Million Bottle of Vodka Made of Gold and Diamonds

By Associated Press
11:48 AM EST

(COPENHAGEN, Denmark) — Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world’s most expensive at $1.3 million.

Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.

Nothing else was stolen.

Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.

Denmark’s TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 6.6 pounds of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

