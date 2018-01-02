Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer texted congratulations to his replacement, Hoda Kotb, after learning she would be the new permanent co-anchor of the popular morning broadcast.

Kotb, who had been serving as a fill-in anchor in the wake of Lauer’s November ousting over sexual misconduct allegations, said Lauer texted her after co-host Savannah Guthrie officially announced the news Tuesday morning, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I did hear from [Matt], yeah,” Kotb told ET. “He texted me and he said congratulations and some really nice words, and it meant the world when I saw the text pop up. My heart just went like, you know, it meant the world to see that.”

Kotb said that she remains friends with Lauer, though admitted that the scandal has affected their friendship.

“You know, Matt is our good friend and continues to be, and I think for both of us, we’ve just been trying to navigate this time and honor our love and friendship with Matt, but also understand and try to learn more about these circumstances,” Kotb said.

“So, it’s complicated when you are surprised by revelations, but you still care deeply for somebody who’s a friend,” Kotb added. “I think for all of us, we’ve just been trying to navigate through that, with straightforwardness and honesty and integrity.”