(WORCESTER, Mass.) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally beating and stabbing his mother has been ordered held without bail and sent for a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old John Madulka hit 56-year-old Ellen Madulka 10 times with a metal object late Saturday night then stabbed her multiple times.

He was found at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts and taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery.

A murder charge was added Tuesday.

A clinician said during Madulka’s arraignment that he had been diagnosed with a mental illness and had not taken his medication for months. A judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

Madulka’s lawyer says his client is “tremendously sick” and “tremendously confused.”