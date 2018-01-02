'Absolutely Beautiful.' See Niagara Falls Covered in Ice
Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Aaron Lynett—AP
By Lisa Marie Segarra
Updated: January 2, 2018 1:32 PM ET

The new year is off to a chilly start, causing parts of Niagara Falls to become frozen as 2018 kicks off.

The famous waterfalls are covered in ice as temperatures ranged from 14 to 22 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. Temperatures aren’t expected to reach above freezing for several days, meaning the icy look will probably remain on Niagara Falls for a while.
https://business.facebook.com/travelandleisure/videos/10156152010774073/

Niagara Falls’ frozen state has also prompted visitors to share photos of the wintery wonder.

A post shared by Luca Louihgui (@luca0193) on

Right now, icicles are covering Niagara Falls and icy water is hitting the river below to form a thick mist, according to the Washington Post. The giant waterfalls typically see 3,160 tons of water flowing over each second, according to Niagara Falls State Park’s website.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, and I came out here even though I hate the cold. Pictures don’t do it justice,” Niagara Falls visitor Jenn Howe told The Buffalo News.

