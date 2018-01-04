On Friday, Jan. 5, you can pick up a copy of TIME’s first augmented reality-enhanced issue, guest edited by Bill Gates.

Throughout the issue, you’ll find special AR experiences powered by RYOT Lab, including behind-the-scenes videos, infographics and animations. The cover features an animation narrated by Gates which tells the story of Mohamad Nasir, an Ethiopian boy, who Gates first met shortly after Mohamad’s birth in 2012. Mohamad’s fifth birthday should be a cause of celebration for many as it exemplifies the improving child survival rates in Ethiopia and throughout the world.

“Child mortality is a a good measure for overall well-being; it’s also a leading indicator of progress,” Gates says. “What is more fundamental than keeping children alive so they can thrive and build the future?”

See a video of the AR cover feature below.

The Jan. 15 issue also features an animated AR infographic created with Bono, the lead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED), on the importance of closing the gender gap in education. Inspired by drawings created by Bono, the infographic shows how wide the gap is between boys and girls education, and what would happen if that gap was closed.

See a video of the AR infographic below.

