(BENNINGTON, N.Y.) — Authorities say a 3-year-old New York boy was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot in the chest.

WHEC reports that the boy has undergone surgery at the children’s hospital in Buffalo. No additional information on his condition was immediately available.

He was wounded Saturday in the Wyoming County Town of Bennington. Authorities say he came in contact with a loaded gun registered to his father.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting to determine if criminal charges should be issued.