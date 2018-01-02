A 3-Year-Old Boy Was Accidentally Shot in the Chest, Police Say

By Associated Press
8:46 AM EST

(BENNINGTON, N.Y.) — Authorities say a 3-year-old New York boy was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot in the chest.

WHEC reports that the boy has undergone surgery at the children’s hospital in Buffalo. No additional information on his condition was immediately available.

He was wounded Saturday in the Wyoming County Town of Bennington. Authorities say he came in contact with a loaded gun registered to his father.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting to determine if criminal charges should be issued.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE