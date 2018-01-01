Gretchen Carlson Named Chair of Miss America Organization
TV Journalist and Women's Empowerment Advocate Gretchen Carlson at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3 on Oct. 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:18 PM EST

(ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.) — Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors.

The organization announced the selection of Carlson on Monday. It marks the first time a former pageant winner has served as the leader of the nearly 100-year-old organization.

The organization also announced that three other past Miss Americas are joining the board. The appointments of Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, Heather French Henry and Kate Shindle take effect immediately, as does Carlson’s.

The new leadership comes less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas. Haskell resigned Dec. 23

Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE