Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes Among Founders of Anti-Harassment Group
Creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes arrives at ABC's "Scandal" 100th Episode Celebration on April 8, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Gregg DeGuire—WireImage/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:14 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time’s Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time’s Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time’s Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time’s Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

