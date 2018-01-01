Months Before Fatal Shooting of Deputy, University Had Warned Students About Suspect
A procession leaves Littleton Hospital with the body of Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, who was killed in a shootout at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2017.
John Leyba—Denver Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:47 PM EST

A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

Matthew Riehl was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the deputies, killing one.

The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.

Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.

Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.

