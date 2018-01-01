Mariah Carey Performs New Year's Eve Set Unscathed After Last Year's Disaster
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dick clark productions)
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for dick clark productions
By Associated Press
1:19 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Happy New Year, Mariah Carey.

The pop singer made it through her performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” cleanly this year after bungling it last year. She sang her 1990s hits “Vision of Love” and “Hero” on Sunday night in Times Square, where revelers braved frigid temperatures to usher in 2018.

After Carey sang “Vision of Love” she looked on stage for some hot tea she said she was promised, but it wasn’t there. She quipped, “Oh, it’s a disaster.”

Last year it really was a disaster. Carey had technical difficulties during a live performance of her hit song “Emotions.” She stopped singing, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Dick Clark Productions called Carey’s claim it sabotaged her performance “absurd.” But they worked out their differences.

Members of ABC’s broadcast team congratulated Carey on making it through her performance the second time around. Seacrest asked Carey how she felt.

“I’m feeling a lot better than last year,” she said, “when I had to get my own police escort.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE