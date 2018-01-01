Convicted Murderer Had Plan to Escape Maximum-Security Prison
David Sweat is lead out of the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh, NY on Nov. 13, 2015.
Gabe Dickens—AP
By Associated Press
11:54 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — A convicted murderer whose prison break captivated the nation says he uncovered a way to escape from another maximum-security facility in New York.

But this time David Sweat said he detailed the plan involving a makeshift tool to corrections officials, asking for extra weekly visits from his girlfriend in exchange.

Sweat and another inmate, Richard Matt, escaped from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. They were caught after three weeks. Matt was shot and killed.

In an interview with The New York Times , Sweat said he told corrections officials how he would break out of New York’s Five Points Correctional Facility. He says officials transferred him to a different prison about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) away and didn’t grant any perks.

State corrections officials confirmed Sweat provided details on possible “security vulnerabilities.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE