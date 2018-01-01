129th Annual Rose Parade Gets Underway in California
People visit the 128th Rose Parade on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, the United States, on Jan. 2, 2017.
Xinhua News Agency—Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:09 PM EST

(PASADENA, Calif.) — The Rose Parade is underway under blue skies in Southern California.

The 129th annual parade got started Monday in Pasadena with an announcement by the grand marshal, actor Gary Sinise, and a military flyover.

The theme of the 2018 parade is “Making a Difference,” and Sinise was chosen because of his devotion to veteran’s issues.

The parade features 39 flower-covered floats, 20 equestrian groups and 20 marching bands. Among them are bands from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia, the teams competing in Monday’s Rose Bowl.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up as revelers lined up along the parade route starting Sunday.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE