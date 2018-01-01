(PASADENA, Calif.) — The Rose Parade is underway under blue skies in Southern California.

The 129th annual parade got started Monday in Pasadena with an announcement by the grand marshal, actor Gary Sinise, and a military flyover.

The theme of the 2018 parade is “Making a Difference,” and Sinise was chosen because of his devotion to veteran’s issues.

The parade features 39 flower-covered floats, 20 equestrian groups and 20 marching bands. Among them are bands from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia, the teams competing in Monday’s Rose Bowl.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up as revelers lined up along the parade route starting Sunday.