Six people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed Sunday when a seaplane crashed into a river about 30 miles north of Sydney, Australia.

The plane was returning to Sydney when it crashed into the Hawksbury River, near the town of Cowan, at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

New South Wales (NSW) police reclaimed wreckage from the plane and the bodies of all six people who were aboard: five British passengers, including an 11-year-old girl, and the pilot, an Australian national.

All six were killed in the crash. The Guardian reports police named the victims as pilot Gareth Morgan, 44, Emma Bowden, 48, Heather Bowden, 11, Richard Cousins, 58, Edward Cousins, 23, and William Cousins, 25.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Australian Transport Safety Bureau officials arrived at the scene on Jan. 1 to coordinate the investigation with NSW police.

The plane was reportedly operated by Sydney Seaplanes, a travel company that offers scenic sightseeing flights over local tourist attractions, including the Sydney harbor, Opera House, and surrounding countryside.

The company announced it was suspending operations until further notice in a statement posted to Facebook. “All at Sydney Seaplanes are deeply shocked by this incident and the resulting loss of life,” the company said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expressed his condolences in a statement on Jan. 1, the Australian Associated Press reports.

“It is a tragic accident and… our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were lost,” Turnbull told reporters in Sydney. “We don’t know yet what caused it, but it’s just a tragedy. We grieve for those who lost their lives.”