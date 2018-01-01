Google is welcoming 2018 with a special New Year’s Day Doodle, featuring two “penguin pals” watching the sun rise on a brand new chapter.

Monday’s Doodle is the final installment in a series celebrating December global festivities. Previous episodes saw the two penguins pack their bags in an icy igloo and travel to spend the holidays with their warmer-weather relatives — a toucan and a parrot — where the reunited group enjoyed a Christmas Day feast of fruit, fish and pie.

On New Year’s Eve, the feathery foursome marked the end of 2017 with confetti, sparkles, and fireworks in another special Doodle. By New Year’s Day, the penguins have returned to their wintry home, but not without a memento: a straw hat lies nearby, a reminder of their holiday fun and their faraway friends. The two travelers watch the sun rise on 2018 “and look forward to what’s ahead” in the year to come, Google says.