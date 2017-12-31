“Multiple deputies were injured” in a shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colo., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

PIO Deputy Jason Blanchard confirmed for TIME that “multiple” officers were down and the situation just south of Denver remained active as of Sunday morning. Blanchard declined to offer additional details, but the sheriff’s office later posted on Twitter that shots were fired during a domestic disturbance call to the Copper Canyon Apartments. There is no status update on either officer or civilian injuries, according to the tweet.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the affected area on Sunday, and advised residents to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details become available.