Colorado Sheriff's Office Says 'Multiple Deputies Injured' in Active Shooting

By Jamie Ducharme
Updated: December 31, 2017 10:34 AM ET

“Multiple deputies were injured” in a shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colo., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

PIO Deputy Jason Blanchard confirmed for TIME that “multiple” officers were down and the situation just south of Denver remained active as of Sunday morning. Blanchard declined to offer additional details, but the sheriff’s office later posted on Twitter that shots were fired during a domestic disturbance call to the Copper Canyon Apartments. There is no status update on either officer or civilian injuries, according to the tweet.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the affected area on Sunday, and advised residents to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details become available.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE