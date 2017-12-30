Man Found Slain in 1983 Gets Headstone on His Grave After 34 Years

By Don Schanche Jr. / AP
December 30, 2017

(ZEBULON, Ga.) — When a young black man was found slain outside Griffin, Georgia, in 1983, his family was too traumatized to put a headstone on his grave.

Timothy Wayne Coggins’ niece Heather Coggins says they didn’t know who killed him or if the killer might come back to vandalize a well-marked burial site. So they held a hurried, fearful funeral and left it unadorned.

Now, 34 years later, after two white men have been charged in the racially-tinged cold-case, Timothy Coggins’ grave has finally been marked with his name.

The Coggins family unveiled the new headstone Saturday at their home church in Zebulon, Georgia, about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

