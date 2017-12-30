Donald Trump Ups Show of Support for Economic Protests in Iran
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:49 PM EST

President Donald Trump is upping his show of support for the economic protests in Tehran, saying the “entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change.”

Trump tweeted Saturday that Iran’s leaders fear their own people. He says “Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice.” He adds: “The world is watching!” Trump says that apart from U.S. military power, the Iranian people are what Tehran fears the most.

A wave of economic protests is sweeping major cities in Iran. The protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far.

Trump previously tweeted support for the protesters, drawing a condemnation from Iran’s government.

