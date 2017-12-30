The Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Are Both More Than $300 Million Right Now
A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California.
Photo by Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
4:59 PM EST

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are each worth more than $300 million right now, and there’s still time to buy tickets before 2017 comes to a close.

As of Saturday evening, the Powerball drawing is up to $384 million, while Mega Millions is at $343 million.

The highest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.6 billion and was split by three winners in 2016. The highest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, which one person collected back in 2012.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Dec. 30, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If you’re playing Mega Millions, the next drawing is on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 11 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in more than 292 million, according to the lottery’s website, while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in more than 302 million.

 

