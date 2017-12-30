Pair Drops Dead 20-Year-Old Man Off at Hospital and Leaves

(GREER, S.C.) — Authorities say two people dropped off a dead 20-year-old man at a South Carolina hospital and left before anyone could ask questions.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said Armani Wilson was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Greer Memorial Hospital emergency room.Dill says Wilson didn’t have any obvious injuries and an autopsy has been ordered for Saturday.

Dill said in a statement that the coroner’s office is helping Greer Police try to figure out what happened and who dropped Wilson off.

