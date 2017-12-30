2 Security Guards Shot Dead at Las Vegas Hotel-Casino
Tourists take pictures on Feb 12, 2009 in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" neon sign in Las Vegas.
Jae C. Hong—AP
By Associated Press
1:11 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter’s condition and the victims’ identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting comes as law enforcement are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year’s revelers on the Strip and three months after a deadly mass shooting that killed 58 people.

