Authorities have arrested the husband of a slain Brooklyn woman who was found dead Wednesday, after suffering a miscarriage in a domestic violence incident last month.

Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead in the basement of her Crown Heights brownstone after her crying toddler led neighbors to call police, the Daily News reported. Barry Wells, Tonie Wells’ husband of nine months, was arrested in connection with her death.

Police said Tonie Wells was eight months pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage due to a domestic violence incident in November, according to the Daily News.

Authorities believe that Barry Wells left their 2-year-old daughter with the woman’s dead body after pushing her down the stairs, the Daily News reported. Bruises were found on the woman’s neck.

The NYPD has also suspended two officers who responded to the initial wellness call after they were alerted to the toddler’s crying, according to CBS. Different officers later found Tonie Wells after receiving a followup call.

Co-workers of Tonie Wells are now raising money for her daughter, according to the Daily News.