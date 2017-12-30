State Department Releases Emails of Top Hillary Clinton Aide Huma Abedin
Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton before a campaign rally at North Carolina State University on Nov. 8, 2016 in Raleigh
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:50 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The State Department has released emails from Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, that were found by the FBI on her husband’s laptop.

Some of the emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop were marked classified. It was unclear whether they were deemed classified at the time they were sent or when the State Department was preparing them for release.

The emails were released in response to a lawsuit filed by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

The State Department said it reviews the content of records requested through the Freedom of Information Act to determine whether any information is sensitive or classified. It said some of the documents released Friday have “classified information that has been redacted.”

