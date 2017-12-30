Beatle Ringo Starr and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb are among the newly knighted.

The two musicians weren’t the only ones on the Queen’s 2018 New Year honors list.

Fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, who was knighted 21 years ago, celebrated Starr’s honor on Twitter.

“Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul,” McCartney tweeted.

Knighthood or damehood reflect the highest honor, while a CBE, or a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, follows. An OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, comes next and is followed by an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

All four members of the Beatles — McCartney, Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison — were honored with MBEs in 1965, BBC reported. McCartney and Starr are the only members to be knighted.

Darcey Bussell, former principal dancer with the Royal Ballet turned judge for the British reality show Strictly Come Dancing, was also made a dame. Actor Hugh Laurie, of House fame, was appointed to CBE. Former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, who was at the helm for 25 years, was also made a CBE.