Iran has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet supporting a wave of economic protests sweeping major cities in Iran.

A state television report on Saturday quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying that “Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of U.S. officials or Mr. Trump.”

The economic protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting early Saturday.