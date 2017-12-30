Iran Condemns Donald Trump's 'Deceitful and Opportunist' Tweet Supporting Protests
US President Donald Trump speaks after signing a tax reform bill in the Oval Office of the White House December 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:27 AM EST

Iran has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet supporting a wave of economic protests sweeping major cities in Iran.

A state television report on Saturday quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying that “Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of U.S. officials or Mr. Trump.”

The economic protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting early Saturday.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE