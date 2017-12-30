2 Arrested in Quadruple Homicide in Troy, NY

By Associated Press
Updated: December 30, 2017 11:22 AM ET

(TROY, N.Y.) — Two men have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in their upstate New York apartment.

Justin Mann and James White pleaded not guilty to murder charges Saturday in Troy. Both are from Schenectady.

James White
Troy Police Department/AP
Justin C. Mann
Troy Police Department/AP

The Times-Union says Mann appeared to break down as he was led out of court. Both men are being held in county jail.

A property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany on Tuesday. Police say the two women were in a relationship.

Police Chief John Tedesco says he has “never seen savagery like this” in 42 years in law enforcement.

