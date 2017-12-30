'Swatting' Prank Led to Fatal Shooting, Police Say

By Associated Press
9:34 PM EST

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say a prankster who lured police to a home in a “swatting” incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Thursday. Relatives have identified him as Andrew Finch.

Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston said at a news conference Friday that a prankster called 911 claiming to be an occupant of the home, saying he had shot his father and was holding his mother and a sibling hostage.

When police showed up, Finch went to the front door. Livingston says that when Finch reached toward his waistband, an officer feared he had a gun and shot him.

Livingston says Finch was unarmed and no one in the house was hurt.

The practice of making a false report to get a SWAT team to a location is known as “swatting.” It is most common among online gamers, but relatives say Finch was not a gamer.

