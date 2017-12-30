(SPARTANBURG, S.C.) — A listing purportedly selling a tracing of the hands of a South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people has been removed from a website and he has been placed in solitary confinement.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that a signed pencil tracing of the hands of Todd Kohlhepp was listed for sale online at Supernaught.com for $89.

State law prohibits South Carolina inmates from profiting from their crimes.

Prisons spokesman Jeffrey Taillon says Kohlhepp’s mail has been stopped during an investigation and officials are seeing if he tried to sell anything else.

The tracing was removed Thursday after the Herald-Journal contacted the website. It wasn’t clear if the tracing had been sold.

Kohlhepp is serving life in prison after pleading guilty in May to seven counts of murder.