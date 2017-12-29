Nearly Half of Puerto Rico Customers Without Power 3 Months After Maria, Officials Say
A bus carries musicians playing parrandas, a Puerto Rican tradition similar to Christmas carols, past an abandoned building without electricity in the early morning on December 25, 2017 in Loiza, Puerto Rico
Mario Tama—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:08 PM EST

(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — Puerto Rico authorities say nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

Officials said Friday that 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power. It is the first time the government has given that statistic since the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph. It has previously reported power generation, which stands at nearly 70 percent of pre-storm levels.

Power company spokesman Geraldo Quinones told The Associated Press that the damage was severe and a lot of work remains.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said the entire island will have power by May.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE