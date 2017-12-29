Woman Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 7-Year-Old Child

By Associated Press
11:11 AM EST

(MCKINNEY, Texas) — A North Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child.

Police say Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase.

Police say they were summoned to a home in Greenville Thursday afternoon on a call about a disturbance. At the same time, they were told a 7-year-old gunshot victim had been taken to Greenville’s Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died soon after.

Craig has been named in a capital murder warrant related to that shooting.

Police have not released the name or gender of the child killed, not the relationship between Craig and the child.

Greenville is 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

