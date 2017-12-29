At Least 15 People Have Been Killed in Mumbai After a Fire Engulfs a Building
A fire rages at a multi-story building in Mumbai, India on Dec. 29, 2017.
Aatif Sumar—Social Media/Reuters
By Associated Press
9:12 PM EST

(NEW DELHI) — At least 15 people were killed in a fire that struck a building with offices and restaurants in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, early Friday, officials said.

The fire appears to have started in a third floor restaurant and spread quickly through the four-story building, said fire official Balkrishna Kadam.

More than a dozen injured people have been taken to a hospital.

The building, located in the formerly industrial area of central Mumbai, houses several upscale restaurants that had moved in over the last few years to make it a popular nightlife destination, the New Delhi Television channel reported.

“I was there and barely made it out alive. Some were not so lucky. It was the scariest thing I have ever survived!” Mumbai gynecologist Sulbha Arora tweeted.

Eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours, Kadam said.

The cause of the fire that started around 1 a.m. Friday is under investigation.

