Former MIT Professor Convicted of Staging Shooting Is Accused of Forging Part of Dead Son's Will
Pedestrians cross the street in front of the William Barton Rogers Building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
December 28, 2017

(SALEM, Mass.) — A former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was convicted of staging his own shooting is now accused of forging part of his dead son’s will to gain possession of several properties.

Seventy-five-year-old John J. Donovan Sr. was indicted Thursday on charges including forgery, attempted larceny, witness intimidation and obtaining a signature by false pretenses.

Prosecutors say Donovan forged the signature of John J. Donovan Jr. to gain deeds for at least four properties.

Donovan lives in Hamilton and couldn’t be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

He was found guilty in 2007 of staging his own shooting outside a Cambridge office building to frame another son involved in a family dispute.

Donovan was a wealthy businessman who taught at MIT until 1997. He claimed he was shot by two strangers.

