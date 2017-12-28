Donald Trump to Undergo Customary Presidential Physical, White House Says

By Associated Press
4:27 PM EST

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — The White House says President Donald Trump will undergo the customary presidential physical on Jan. 12.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the date Thursday. The White House had previously said Trump would have the physical early in the year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Sanders has said the results will be released after the physical.

The 71-year-old president has released limited information about his health. During the campaign, his gastroenterologist released a four-paragraph letter saying he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected.” Trump also appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to say he felt great, while releasing his cholesterol levels and cancer screenings.

Trump drew scrutiny several weeks ago when he seemed to slur his words during an address. The White House said his throat was dry.

